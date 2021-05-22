Advertisement

One person hospitalized after shooting in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting near the intersection of Locust Street & Iowa Street. Police were called to the area around 5 p.m.

As police investigated, they temporarily blocked off a section of Locust Street and diverted traffic North onto Iowa Street.

A TV6 crew on the scene says multiple shell casings markers were visible on the street, and three Davenport police cars were on the scene.

The condition of the person in the hospital has not been released yet. Police say they were driven to the hospital without an ambulanced.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

