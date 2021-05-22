Rock Island discussing police foot-pursuit policy

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Several Rock Island city leaders, met Thursday night to discuss the collecting data and research for a police foot pursuit policy.

In a release, the city says the meeting between Mayor Mike Thoms, Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen, City Manager Randy Tweet, and Alderman Dylan Parker in City Hall was brought forth to “open the dialogue” with city staff on establishing a foot-pursuit policy in the police department.

The group agreed that more data and information is needed and at this time it would be difficult and very time consuming to gather this data manually, so they may look into software programs that can compile the data.

Mayor Thoms said that, “while the policy review is not something that will be completed quickly, the meeting was positive.”

