Advertisement

Rock Island discussing police foot-pursuit policy

The city leaders said they may look into software programs that would compile data on...
The city leaders said they may look into software programs that would compile data on foot-pursuits.(KWQC)
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - Several Rock Island city leaders, met Thursday night to discuss the collecting data and research for a police foot pursuit policy.

In a release, the city says the meeting between Mayor Mike Thoms, Rock Island Police Chief Jeff VenHuizen, City Manager Randy Tweet, and Alderman Dylan Parker in City Hall was brought forth to “open the dialogue” with city staff on establishing a foot-pursuit policy in the police department.

The group agreed that more data and information is needed and at this time it would be difficult and very time consuming to gather this data manually, so they may look into software programs that can compile the data.

Mayor Thoms said that, “while the policy review is not something that will be completed quickly, the meeting was positive.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
Bombshell testimony given during second day in Bahena Rivera trial
Police say just before 9 p.m., they were called to the 1400 block of Gaines Street for a report...
One person injured following shooting in Davenport Thursday night
Cristhian Bahena Rivera stands as jurors enter the courtroom during the second day of testimony...
DAY 3: Day three of witness testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos has announced he will not be seeking reelection in...
Rock Island County Sherriff announces he will not seek reelection in 2022
Wilanna S. Bibbs, 20, of Durham, NC.
Mother hopes to raise awareness on domestic violence after daughter killed in Davenport

Latest News

Davenport Police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting near the intersection of...
One person hospitalized after shooting in Davenport
Davenport peace group partners with police department to help stop gun violence
Davenport Peace partners with police department, youth agencies to help end gun violence
Davenport peace group partners with police department to help stop gun violence
Davenport peace group partners with police department to help stop gun violence
Spotty showers and a few storms today, with several dry hours in between. Highs range from the...
Your First Alert Forecast