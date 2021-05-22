Slight Rain Chances Sunday afternoon

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- It was another hot and muggy day today. There will be a few breaks in the clouds this evening, with cloudier skies returning by morning. Tomorrow will be slightly worse with another humid day ahead. Remember to stay hydrated and turn the A/C or a fan on if possible to help stay cool. Into the afternoon there will be spotty showers developing with a few rumbles possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with the heat index a few degrees warmer. There will be on and off rain chances for the week ahead, with the next better chance for rain on Tuesday. A front Tuesday night will start the cooldown back to 70s by Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 65°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 83°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 66°. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

