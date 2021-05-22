Advertisement

Slight Rain Chances This Weekend

Unseasonably warm and muggy for Saturday and Sunday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Look for unseasonably warm conditions heading into the weekend, with some spotty showers or isolated thunderstorms during the period. Expect some sunshine and spotty showers for your Saturday, with highs ranging from the middle to upper 80′s. Warm air moving out of the Gulf Coast will increase the humidity and keep things toasty into Sunday. We’ll see sunshine, followed by a slight chance for showers and storms by afternoon. Off and on rain chances continue into next week. Highs should remain in the 80′s before returning to the 70′s by Friday..

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. A slight chance for a stray shower or storm. High: 83°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 65°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 85°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

