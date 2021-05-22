Advertisement

Volcano erupts near Congolese city of Goma; residents flee

By Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s Mount Nyiragongo erupted for the first time in nearly two decades Saturday, turning the night sky a fiery red and sending lava onto a major highway as panicked residents tried to flee Goma, a city of nearly 2 million.

No evacuation order was given by authorities, and there was no immediate word on any casualties. Witnesses, though, said lava already had engulfed one highway that connects Goma with the city of Beni in North Kivu province.

Mount Nyiragongo’s last eruption, in 2002, left hundreds dead and coated airport runways in lava.

Authorities at the Goma Volcano Observatory initially said it was the nearby Nyamulagira volcano that had erupted, only adding to the confusion. The two volcanos are located about 13 kilometers (8.1 miles) apart.

Volcanologist Charles Balagizi said the observatory’s report was based on the direction in which the lava appeared to be flowing, which was toward Rwanda rather than Goma.

Goma sits along the border between Congo and neighboring Rwanda, and is a regional hub for humanitarian agencies, as well as the U.N. peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO.

___

This version has been corrected to show that the Goma Volcano Observatory now reports that Mount Nyiragongo was the volcano that erupted, not the nearby Nyamulagira.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
Bombshell testimony given during second day in Bahena Rivera trial
Police say just before 9 p.m., they were called to the 1400 block of Gaines Street for a report...
One person injured following shooting in Davenport Thursday night
Cristhian Bahena Rivera stands as jurors enter the courtroom during the second day of testimony...
DAY 3: Day three of witness testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Rock Island County Sheriff Gerry Bustos has announced he will not be seeking reelection in...
Rock Island County Sherriff announces he will not seek reelection in 2022
Wilanna S. Bibbs, 20, of Durham, NC.
Mother hopes to raise awareness on domestic violence after daughter killed in Davenport

Latest News

Maneskin from Italy performs Zitti E Buoni at the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at...
Rock band Maneskin wins Eurovision Song Contest for Italy
Davenport Police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting near the intersection of...
One person hospitalized after shooting in Davenport
The city leaders said they may look into software programs that would compile data on...
Rock Island discussing police foot-pursuit policy
Officials say the Covid-19 vaccine made a major dent in the pandemic but the rate of Americans...
COVID case numbers falling, but so are vaccinations