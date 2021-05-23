Advertisement

A Warm & Muggy Sunday

Daily Rain chances Through The Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Warm and muggy conditions will keep things a bit unsettled for the rest of the weekend into next week. We’ll see lingering clouds with a chance for isolated showers and possibly a few thunderstorms through the afternoon hours. Look for highs in the 70′s to lower 80′s. Precipitation won’t last long, with things drying out this evening and overnight. Monday will bring partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions, with a chance for showers or thunderstorms. Daily shower and storm chances will continue through the rest of the week. We’ll keep highs in the low 80′s through Wednesday, settling into the 70′s by Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. A slight chance for isolated showers or a thunderstorm. High: 82°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 67°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. A shower or storm possible? High: 83°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Davenport Police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting near the intersection of...
Two people hospitalized after shooting in Davenport
Police say detectives with the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division...
Police: Burlington man arrested for making threats towards high school
Defense attorney Chad Frese, right, cross examines Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office...
DNA found in Bahena Rivera’s car matches Mollie Tibbetts
A mother in Wisconsin is outraged after she says her son, who has autism and is nonverbal,...
Boy with autism found in bus yard after placed on wrong school bus
The city leaders said they may look into software programs that would compile data on...
Rock Island discussing police foot-pursuit policy

Latest News

Warm and muggy with spotty showers for your Sunday. High: in the 70's to low 80's.
A Warm & Muggy Sunday
Warm and muggy with spotty showers for your Sunday. High: in the 70's to low 80's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Muggy Sunday
Small rain chances Sunday afternoon
Muggy Sunday
Slight Rain Chances Sunday afternoon