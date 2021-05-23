A Warm & Muggy Sunday

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Warm and muggy conditions will keep things a bit unsettled for the rest of the weekend into next week. We’ll see lingering clouds with a chance for isolated showers and possibly a few thunderstorms through the afternoon hours. Look for highs in the 70′s to lower 80′s. Precipitation won’t last long, with things drying out this evening and overnight. Monday will bring partly sunny to mostly cloudy conditions, with a chance for showers or thunderstorms. Daily shower and storm chances will continue through the rest of the week. We’ll keep highs in the low 80′s through Wednesday, settling into the 70′s by Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy. A slight chance for isolated showers or a thunderstorm. High: 82°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 67°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. A shower or storm possible? High: 83°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

