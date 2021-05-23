Advertisement

A Warm & Muggy Sunday

Daily Rain chances Through The Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Warm and muggy conditions will keep things a bit unsettled for the rest of the weekend into next week. We’ll see partly sunny skies with a chance for isolated showers and a few thunderstorms possible through the afternoon hours. Look for highs in the 70′s to lower 80′s. Precipitation won’t last long, with things drying out this evening and overnight. Monday will bring partly to mostly sunny conditions, with daily showers and storms through the rest of the week. We’ll keep highs in the low 80′s through Wednesday, settling into the 70′s by Thursday.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. A slight chance for isolated showers or a thunderstorm. High: 83°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Low: 67°. Wind: SW 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, warm and muggy. A shower or storm possible? High: 84°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

