Davenport construction on 53rd street update

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It has been a long couple of months, but 53rd Street in Davenport is close to completion.

The road is estimated to re-open to all travel lanes mid-to-late July.

The City of Davenport says to “stay patient a little longer as the contractor continues to work through covid-related construction issues that have arisen over the last year.”

