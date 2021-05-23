Davenport construction on 53rd street update

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It has been a long couple of months, but 53rd Street in Davenport is close to completion.

The road is estimated to re-open to all travel lanes mid-to-late July.

The City of Davenport says to “stay patient a little longer as the contractor continues to work through covid-related construction issues that have arisen over the last year.”

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.