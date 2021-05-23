East Moline Police searching for missing 68-year-old

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is asking for your help in finding Jimmie Jo Belman, who is 68 years old and goes by JJ.

Police say JJ was last seen around 1 p.m. on Sunday near Butterworth Park in Moline. She was wearing a “tan or grey baseball style hat, jean jacket with a large patch on the back, and blue jeans. She may or may not have a small Jack Russell terrier with her.”

If you have any information about where Jimmie Jo is, you’re urged to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401 or 309-752-1555.

