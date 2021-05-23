DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jeff Lanum of Electric Doctor is the PSL guest during “Here Comes Summer” week to talk about how summer temperatures and air conditioning use causes the biggest load on a home’s electrical system. Losing power this time of year (or any time!) is stressful and can be quite costly. Last year’s derecho which led to long term loss of power for thousands.

Topics covered: “What should we unplug during a storm? Something recommended is a full-house surge protector. What updates should be considered in your circuit breaker box to be ready for high use of A/C?

EMERGENCY SERVICE 24 Hours a Day Any time, any problem!

Electric Doctor / 1435 Brown St, / Bettendorf, IA 52722, US / (563) 823-4188

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.