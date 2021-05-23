Multiple QCA teams finish in top 5 of Iowa high school state track meet

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - After a rainy meet, Five QCA teams were able to leave their mark at the blue oval at the Iowa high school state track meet. The PV and Northeast girls teams finished in 2nd for the 4A and 2A competitions respectively. Meanwhile the Danville and Assumptions girls teams finished in 5th for the 1A and 3A competitions respectively.

Meanwhile, on the boys side, Bellevue finished 3rd in the teams standings in 2A.

