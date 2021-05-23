One injured in early morning Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say one person was injured in a shooting that occurred at the 7200 block of Hillandale Road.

Officials responded to the area at 12:12 a.m. Sunday and found one gunshot victim. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding the shooting, you’re asked to contact the Davenport Police Department or CrimeStoppers.

