Advertisement

Police respond to house party shooting in New Jersey

Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of...
Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — State police in New Jersey are investigating reports of an overnight fatal shooting with multiple victims at a South Jersey residence.

Officials said police responded to a house in Bridgeton, a city about an hour outside of Philadelphia, late Saturday night.

6ABC reports that police said it was a house party with a couple hundred people.

Messages seeking additional information have been left with state police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting near the intersection of...
Two people hospitalized after shooting in Davenport
Police say detectives with the Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division...
Police: Burlington man arrested for making threats towards high school
A mother in Wisconsin is outraged after she says her son, who has autism and is nonverbal,...
Boy with autism found in bus yard after placed on wrong school bus
Defense attorney Chad Frese, right, cross examines Poweshiek County Sheriff's Office...
DNA found in Bahena Rivera’s car matches Mollie Tibbetts
Day 1 in the Cristhian Bahena Rivera murder trial
Bombshell testimony given during second day in Bahena Rivera trial

Latest News

Warm and muggy with spotty showers for your Sunday. High: in the 70's to low 80's.
Your First Alert Forecast
Riley O’Keefe, a 9th grader, says her yearbook photo was deemed inappropriate by the school and...
80 female students’ yearbook photos altered over alleged dress code violations
The school district says the digital alterations were made to make sure all students, even...
High school criticized for changes to female students' yearbook photos
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, emergency personnel and vehicles wait on...
21 die in extreme weather in China ultramarathon