Small rain chances Sunday afternoon

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- It was another hot and muggy day today. There will cloudier skies returning by morning. Tomorrow will be slightly worse with another humid day ahead. Remember to stay hydrated and turn the A/C or a fan on if possible to help stay cool. Into the afternoon there will be spotty showers developing with a few rumbles possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with the heat index a few degrees warmer. There will be on and off rain chances for the week ahead, with the next better chance for rain on Tuesday. A front Tuesday night will start the cooldown back to 70s by Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 65°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 83°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 66°. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

