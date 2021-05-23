Advertisement

Sponsor A Hero

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Joining PSL from Los Angeles for a return visit is Michael Gier, Director/Producer of the documentary film, Wounded Heroes. The film explores Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS) among veterans. It is a very serious problem with over 20 veterans a day taking their lives by suicide. Most are given prescription drugs but as many veterans have said, medication is just a band-aid over a wound that will never heal. Additionally, many of these drugs have serious side effects including depression, suicidal tendencies, and more. This film shares a fresh approach to deal with PTS. Wounded Heroes is available for viewing over various platforms such as Amazon, You Tube, iTunes, VUDU, and Google Play.

This segment highlights the Sponsor A Hero program which can enable many more veterans to watch the film and get the help they need. Watch the segment to learn more. In essence, you can pay the cost to rent Wounded Heroes ($4 ) and they will give those viewings away at no cost to the Heroes. You can rent as many of the movies as you’d like and, in the process, join others in helping spread the word (and work) of this impactful film.

FIND OUT ABOUT THE SPONSOR A HERO HERE!

