Spotty showers Monday

Daily Rain chances Through The Week
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- There will be dew points in the 60s until later on Wednesday, making it another few muggy days ahead. Rain chances will be present for the next week again. Monday will start in the mid-60s and highs will be in the low 80s. There will be spotty showers possible in the morning and in the early afternoon Monday. For the overnight hours into Tuesday, rain chances will be the best they have been in recent days. There will be scattered showers continuing into the afternoon. For now, there is a marginal risk Tuesday for severe storms with large hail and severe gusts possible. There will be breezy conditions Tuesday. A front arrives Wednesday helping relieve the area from the humidity and giving a cooldown to highs in the 70s and 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 67°. Wind: SW 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Muggy, warm. High: 84°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain by early morning. Low: 67°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

