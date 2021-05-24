8-year-old saved from East Moline fire
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline Fire officials say an 8-year-old child was rescued by firefighters from a fire that happened on Thursday, May 20.
Officials say he transported to the hospital by ambulance and was released the next day.
The fire occurred around 7 p.m at Deerfield Apartments at 50th avenue, East Moline.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
