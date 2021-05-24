Bag recovered from Mississippi River originally believed to be a body was actually construction materials

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Police and Fire Departments responded to the riverfront around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for a caller who says they believe they had found a body inside a heavy-duty construction bag floating in the Mississippi River.

Burlington’s Battalion Chief Bruce Workman says after a thorough investigation, detectives have determined the contents of the bag were sand, tubes, mud, and dirt. Workman believes the bag had leftover materials from the flood wall construction in 2019.

Officials are following up with proper channels but want to reassure their residents no body was found in the river.

