Band Blast Jazzercise

Sherri Kotula, Jazzercise Instructor, joins PSL during “Here Comes Summer!” week to invite viewers to start exercising after a year or more of staying at home and living a more sedentary lifestyle. Kotula has been devoted to Jazzercise for THIRTY YEARS (after becoming a franchise owner in 1991)! Most people join gyms and quit going after five months. However, Jazzercise enthusiasts stick with it an average of SEVEN YEARS. Watch the segment to find out more about the fun, fitness, and friendship found while joining in on Jazzercise. One important focus of the Zoom interview is the addition of resistance bands which incorporates more strength-building within the dance routines.

Kotula encourages interested viewers to find a location convenient---there are two Jazzercise centers in the Quad Cities, one in Orion, and another in Iowa City. Search here.

JAZZERCISE BETTENDORF FITNESS CENTER /896 Middle Road / Bettendorf, IA / (309) 221-8360 or 2525 53rd St. / Moline, IL / (309) 221-8360

