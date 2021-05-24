Burlington woman accused of chasing neighbor with meat tenderizer

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman on weapons charges after a bizarre weekend incident. On Saturday, May 22, deputies were sent to Woody Lane and Sunset Drive for a report of a female screaming at a nearby resident and chasing the neighbor with a stick. Deputies located the suspect at Beaverdale Road and 116th Street and say she was found carrying a wooden handled axe/meat tenderizer combination tool.

Deputies detained 43-year-old Kimberly Maxine Heffentrager of Burlington, Iowa. She was arrested on a charge of carrying weapons and taken to the Des Moines County Jail.

