Clinton man found guilty of sexually abusing children

Todd William Adams
Todd William Adams(KWQC/Clinton County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton County jury has convicted a Clinton sex offender of sexually abusing several children over nearly three years.

Court records show Todd William Adams, 54, was found guilty Thursday of five counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of indecent contact with a child.

He will be sentenced on July 1.

The abuse, according to a criminal complaint, began around October 2016 and continued through August 2019.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the case in October 2019 based on a report made to the Iowa Department of Human Services.

Court documents say four children ages 4, 6, 7, and 9 were staying at Adams’ home when the abuse occurred.

Adams, who is required to register four times a year on the Sex Offender Registry, had last registered in August 2019, according to court documents, at the time the investigation was opened.

Documents say Adams registered a primary and secondary address, and the only other residents listed on the registration were his wife and his mother.

According to the criminal complaint, forensic interviews of the four children were conducted at St. Luke’s Child Protection Center. They all said they stayed overnight at Adams’ home regularly.

Court documents say the children described graphic incidents of sexual abuse over nearly three years.

One of the children said the abuse began when they started to stay at Adams’ home.

According to court documents, Adams’ wife and the children’s mother denied he had any contact with the children before his marriage in October 2016.

According to court records, the children’s mother corroborated the time frame provided and said the children began staying with Adams when he and his wife moved to the newly purchased property.

Second-degree sexual abuse in Iowa is a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison. However, Adams was previously convicted of second-degree sexual abuse in Clinton County in 1995, which enhanced the new charges to a Class A Felony punishable by a mandatory life sentence.

Indecent contact with a child is an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

