Deere & Company release second-quarter earnings; net sales up

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Deere & Company on Friday released its second-quarter earnings report of $1.79 billion. This is compared to the $666 million during the same quarter last year.

Deere officials reported net sales are up 34 percent and the comeback was across all lines of their products.

“Demand for our products has been up across the board,” Deere & Company Investor Relations Director Josh Jepsen said. “Ag equipment, small ag equipment, as well as construction and forestry, that’s been very positive.”

Deere & Company is feeling some of the same post-pandemic trouble as other industries. They tell TV6 the rest of the year will be challenging with the pressures of the supply chain.

