By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Executive Director, Beth Marchetti of Discover DuPage County, is the guest on Paula Sands Live. As we get closer to summer road trip season, she discusses all that DuPage County in Illinois (western Chicago suburban area like Naperville, Elmhurst, Oakbrook, etc.) has to offer this summer, from terrific shopping options to upcoming entertainment opportunities to nature retreats and museums to fantastic dining & nightclubs.

Destinations featured: 50 breweries are in the county (tours), dining options (for every taste), more than 50 public and private golf clubs, and Frida Kahlo exhibit at the Cleve Carnie Art Museum of Art with 26 Kahlo works will be on exhibit in Glen Ellyn, and there are plenty of nature-centered options for biking & hiking. Watch the segment to learn more.

