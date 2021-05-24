EXPO and QC Interfaith launch weekly meeting program aimed to help ex-incarcerated people

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ex-Incarcerated People Organizing (EXPO) and Quad Cities Interfaith held their inaugural Unlock the Vote meeting, a new meeting weekly meeting held by the organizations aimed to help restore voting rights for felons in Iowa.

“We want to be able to be a voice because so many people that are in the system or come out of the system, their voice is silenced due to constraints from every different standpoint,” EXPO member Dwayne Hodges said.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds did sign an executive order in 2020 to restore voting rights for felons, but Hodges said the order needs to be reworked. Although the series of meetings is primarily focused on voting rights, EXPO Member Demetri Parker said he wants to build a support network for those who get out of prison.

“We understand that it’s hard, some people have no family to come out to or resources to come out to and we’re trying to be that extension,” Parker said, “We’ve been where you’re at, changed our lives and we’re trying to give you those resources once you get out of the prison system.”

“When you get out, we got your back, ok, here’s something that you need, whatever it is you need, we may not give you a job but we may be able to direct you so we’re going to have a place where you’re going to have employers who are felon friendly, we’re going to have a listing of them. We’re going to show people how to write a resume, we’re going to show people interview skills,” Hodges said.

Hodges said the work won’t be easy, but he hopes to make a difference.

“This isn’t about us trying to get any fame or anything like that, this ain’t a popular topic for people, you know what I mean? You don’t want to be in a room full of felons,” Hodges said, “But what we know is that we’re human beings and we’re people that have a voice too so our biggest thing is come on out, see what we have to talk about and be a part of of the change”

The group plans to gather every Sunday at 1031 W 3rd St. in Davenport at 4 p.m., the event is also available via Zoom.

