How to Create a Floor Plan & Furniture Layout

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

As we emerge from the pandemic, all of us are so ready to start attending or hosting gatherings! Would you like to get your living space guest-ready? Or perhaps you are among the many, many people doing remodels and building new homes. Whatever your situation, you might need to refresh your furniture and accessories for a room or two....or an entire house! La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery of Davenport can not only help you find the furnishings and fabrics you like, but they have the ability and technology to be certain that your choices will perfectly fit in each room with FREE Design Team services.

PSL guest, Nancy Klemme, emphasized that that her talented sales associates and designers ask questions about the space and can even sketch it out to make sure that the furniture will be perfect---which also allows the homeowner to see in advance how the space will ultimately look. Designers can also suggest floor outlets, paint colors, flooring options, and so much more. Sketching, 2-D or 3-D floor plans really help folks envision what the final design result. You can get the room of your dreams with FREE Design Services from small style updates to complete transformations.

La-Z-Boy Furniture Gallery / 4775 Elmore Ave / Davenport, IA / 563-355-7801

