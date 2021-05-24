Advertisement

Illinois to monitor wastewater for COVID-19

(kold)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has a new way of monitoring for outbreaks of COVID-19. On Monday, officials announced a new, statewide system to monitor the virus in wastewater.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is detectable in human waste when symptoms may not appear for three to five days. IDPH is providing $5.5 million to build and support the monitoring system for the next year.

“Data generated through sampling wastewater will help public health officials better understand the extent of COVID-19 infections in communities,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Measuring the virus levels in untreated wastewater can serve as an early indicator of increasing infections in a community and can inform our public health actions,” she added.

The program will begin in phases, starting with sampling and analysis in 10 Illinois counties, expanding to 35 counties by mid-summer, and to all 102 Illinois counties by the end of the year. The 10 counties include Carroll, Cass, Franklin, Fulton, Jefferson, Lawrence, Livingston, Macon, Montgomery, and Vermilion.

Wastewater monitoring involves collection of samples at treatment plants twice weekly and shipping them for laboratory analysis.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Moline Police Department is asking for your help in finding Jimmie Jo Belman, who is...
East Moline Police find missing 68-year-old
Police tell TV6 a stolen vehicle was seen in the area after it was reported stolen earlier on...
Three in custody following morning pursuit in Davenport
Bag recovered from Mississippi River originally believed to be a body was actually construction materials
Davenport Police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting near the intersection of...
Two people hospitalized after shooting in Davenport
One injured in early morning Davenport shooting

Latest News

Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Illinois Dept. of Public Health
New Covid-19 cases fall below 1,000 in Illinois
Charged with carrying weapons
Burlington woman accused of chasing neighbor with meat tenderizer
Deere & Company on Friday released its second-quarter earnings report of $1.79 billion. This is...
Deere & Company release second-quarter earnings; net sales up