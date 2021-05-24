Illinois to monitor wastewater for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has a new way of monitoring for outbreaks of COVID-19. On Monday, officials announced a new, statewide system to monitor the virus in wastewater.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is detectable in human waste when symptoms may not appear for three to five days. IDPH is providing $5.5 million to build and support the monitoring system for the next year.

“Data generated through sampling wastewater will help public health officials better understand the extent of COVID-19 infections in communities,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “Measuring the virus levels in untreated wastewater can serve as an early indicator of increasing infections in a community and can inform our public health actions,” she added.

The program will begin in phases, starting with sampling and analysis in 10 Illinois counties, expanding to 35 counties by mid-summer, and to all 102 Illinois counties by the end of the year. The 10 counties include Carroll, Cass, Franklin, Fulton, Jefferson, Lawrence, Livingston, Macon, Montgomery, and Vermilion.

Wastewater monitoring involves collection of samples at treatment plants twice weekly and shipping them for laboratory analysis.

