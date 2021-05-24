Man accused of shooting at East Moline officers pleads guilty, sentenced to prison

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man accused of shooting at two East Moline police officers in 2019 has pleaded guilty.

Rock Island County courts records show Darold S. Strunk, 27, pleaded guilty May 12 to aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class X felony, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

He must serve 85%, or nearly 13 years, of the sentence before being eligible for release.

Once he completes the sentence, he must serve three years of mandatory supervised release, court records show.

The incident happened on May 25, 2019, at 7th Street and 40th Avenue in East Moline.

Police say a patrol officer tried to pull over a vehicle occupied by a woman and a man. The vehicle, which the woman drove, failed to stop, and a short chase ensued.

A second patrol officer responded and blocked the vehicle at the intersection.

Investigators obtained witness cell phone video and police dashcam video showing the passenger, identified as Strunk, get out of the vehicle, aggressively display a firearm, and fire his weapon in the direction of the squad car behind him, according to police.

Two officers, later identified as Ryan Clark and Logan Wolfe, fired their weapons. Strunk suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

He ran east across 7th Street toward the residential neighborhood with the gun in hand. Strunk was arrested after a short foot chase.

The shooting by the officers was later deemed justified by then-Acting Rock Island County Attorney Patricia Castro.

