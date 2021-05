MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Moline Maroons needed a big day on the second day of the state bass fishing title and that is just what got. The Maroons reeled in five fish, weighing 13 1/16 to come from behind to bring the championship back to Moline. The Maroons previously won the title back in 2014. The Riverdale Rams finished 4th.

