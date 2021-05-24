Advertisement

Nest Cafe hosting a pay-what-you-can dinner

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Nest Cafe is hosting a pay-what-you-can dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday in the parking lot of the Kitchen Brigade.

On the menu is fried catfish and spring succotash will be served with citrus relish.

The address is 210 E River Drive in Davenport.

Nest Cafe is a nonprofit restaurant aimed at helping those in need. For more info about this event, click here.

