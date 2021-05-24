New Covid-19 cases fall below 1,000 in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. KWQC) -The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 933 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, the first time the number has been below 1,000 in months.

The state is also reporting 10 additional deaths from the virus, none from the TV6 viewing area. As of last night, 1,393 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 334 patients were in the ICU and 180 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

In addition, 65-percent of Illinois adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 48-percent of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.