Prosecution rests its case in Bahena Rivera trial

By Darby Sparks
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The prosecution rested its case in the trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the man accused of killing Mollie Tibbetts, on Monday after calling in experts to talk about Tibbetts’ cause of death.

State medical examiner Dr. Dennis Klein and forensic anthropologist Dr. Heather Garvin were two of the experts who examined Tibbetts’ body and spoke about their findings from her autopsy.

Dr. Klein stated there were at least 9 to 12 wounds around Tibbetts’ body caused by “sharp force injury.” He confirmed that her cause of death was from a stabbing and said that some of the wounds found on Tibbetts were defensive.

Dr. Garvin stated that at least 7 of those stab wounds were deep enough to cut into Tibbetts’ bones. The areas Garvin noted included Tibbetts’ skull, both sides of her neck and her ribs.

Following the prosecutions’ announcement to rest, the defense tried to squash the case by filing a motion for acquittal on the grounds that there was not enough evidence to convict Bahena on first or second degree murder.

Earlier in the day, the defense questioned investigators about at least seven other persons of interest involved in the case, including a Guernsey law enforcement officer with a history of sex abuse and Tibbetts’ boyfriend Dalton Jack, who the defense claimed had an anger problem and history of infidelity.

The motion for acquittal was quickly denied by the judge.

The court is in recess until 8:30 Tuesday morning when the defense will start bringing in witnesses.

