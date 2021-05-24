Three in custody following morning pursuit in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three people have been taken into custody following a morning pursuit in Davenport.

Police tell TV6 a stolen vehicle was seen in the area after it was reported stolen earlier on Monday. Police say they stopped the pursuit at Locust and Brady streets where they were able to take them into custody.

As of 10 a.m. on Monday, two lanes of Locust and Brady streets were shut down while crews work on clearing the scene.

Police tell TV6 some are being treated for minor injuries but did not specify who was injured during the incident.

This is a developing story, TV6 is working to get more information and will update this story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.