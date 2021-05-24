Advertisement

US military provides incentives for some fully vaccinated service members

Sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before deployment, according to...
Sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before deployment, according to new U.S. Navy guidance.(Source: US Navy, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Navy has become the first branch in the U.S. military to issue service-wide incentives for sailors who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Updated guidance issued Monday stresses the safety of the vaccines and their impact on Navy operations.

According to the latest measures, sailors who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine before a deployment.

In addition, naval commands may allow increased freedom of movement on ships and at port calls.

Across the military, a few Army and Marine Corps bases have begun offering extra days off and have reduced restrictions on freedom of movement for vaccinated service members, as well as increased access to gyms and other facilities.

But these programs have only been instituted at the base level. It doesn’t apply fully across either service.

Earlier this month, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Department of Defense is not considering a standard incentive program for the entire military.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The East Moline Police Department is asking for your help in finding Jimmie Jo Belman, who is...
East Moline Police find missing 68-year-old
Police tell TV6 a stolen vehicle was seen in the area after it was reported stolen earlier on...
Three in custody following morning pursuit in Davenport
Bag recovered from Mississippi River originally believed to be a body was actually construction materials
Davenport Police say one person is in the hospital after a shooting near the intersection of...
Two people hospitalized after shooting in Davenport
One injured in early morning Davenport shooting

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, then Ambassador Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to...
Key impeachment witness sues Pompeo over $1.8M in legal fees
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
As deadlines slip, Biden agenda faces crucial assessment
Military Moves
Mangled: When military members are ordered to move to a new assignment, their possessions sometimes arrive in pieces – or not at all
In this Jan. 26, 2015 file photo, a supporter of open carry gun laws, wears a pistol as he...
Texas poised to allow unlicensed carrying of handguns
Prosecutors work to eliminate any doubt the defense is trying to raise in the Bahena Rivera...
Prosecution rests its case in Bahena Rivera trial