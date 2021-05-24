Advertisement

Warm & humid with a few afternoon storms

A few strong storms are possible Tuesday evening
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- We won’t be putting away the umbrella and wet weather gear anytime in the near future. Looks like rain chances will be a nearly daily occurrence all the way toward the end of the week. Look for partly sunny skies this afternoon, a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs should reach the 70′s to middle 80′s. Spotty showers will linger overnight before increasing in coverage Tuesday. Some of those storms could become strong. Temperatures will remain in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s range though midweek, before cooler air arrives late Wednesday. Expect low to mid 70′s for Thursday and Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, warm and muggy. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. High: 87°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A slight chance for evening showers, then partly to mostly cloudy and mild. Low: 68°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Showers and thunderstorms likely. High: 80°. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

