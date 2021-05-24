Warm & humid with a few afternoon storms

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Warm and humid conditions continue this morning in the QCA. This will lay the foundation for a few pop up thunderstorms this afternoon/evening as temps top out in the mid to low 80s. Clouds will be more abundant today, thus widespread rain chances are not expected. A cold front will enter the region on Tuesday. This will bring another round of showers and storms, with a few strong storms producing gusty winds. Wednesday will be the next dry day with highs in the 80s. Another soaking rain event looks to set up on Thursday that will keep highs to the 60s and low 70s. A few showers may linger into Friday morning before we dry things out for the first part of Memorial Day weekend. Temps all look to be in the 70s for the upcoming weekend.

TODAY: Few afternoon storms. High: 83º. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 67°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers and storms. High: 80º.

