Woman charged following hit and run accident in Des Moines County

MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman has been arrested following a hit and run incident in Des Moines County

Officials with the county sheriff’s office say 36-year-old Ashley Myers, of Mediapolis, was arrested following an early morning report of a car accident. This happened on Sunday, just after 1 a.m.

Deputies responded to the 500 block of Main Street for a hit and run accident after officials say Myers backed into a parked vehicle and then left the scene.

Myers was found in the 300 block of Blaine Street and was questioned about the incident, as a result of the investigation she was taken into custody.

Myers is being charged with operating while intoxicated. She was taken to the Des Moines County Jail and is being held on a $1,000 cash or surety bond.

