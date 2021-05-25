14 year old recovering after being struck by stray bullet in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 14-year-old boy is recovering after he was struck by a stray bullet while riding in a car with his dad and brother.

It happened Saturday near Iowa and Locust Street. The family had plans to enjoy the day and go fishing on Credit Island.

“All of a sudden I saw a guy pop out of a car and start shooting. After I heard about three or four shots, I saw a bullet hole pop up in my windshield and I heard my oldest son Zach start screaming. I looked over and he was covered in blood,” Joe, Zach’s dad said.

Police were called to the area around 5 p.m. where multiple shell casings were found.

”That time of day you don’t think if you’re out riding around town you’re going to face the chance of someone shooting at you,” Joe said.

Zach’s dad said when the bullet entered their windshield, it hit the rearview mirror. Several fragments then hit Zach in the face, stopping about an inch from his carotid artery.

“I was leaning against the door of the truck with my hand over where I got hit,” Zach said.

An ambulance rushed Zach to an emergency room where he underwent surgery. Zach’s surgeons told his parents he’s lucky it wasn’t worse.

“We had a lot of people praying for us while he was in the hospital and it helped out for sure,” Joe said.

On Sunday Zach’s classmates gathered outside the hospital for a prayer service, showing support as he begins his recovery process. He’s expected to heal without any long-term damage.

“I’m grateful that he’s still alive,” Zach’s brother Adam said.

“Don’t know what we’d do without him,” Joe said.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.