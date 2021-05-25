Bahena Rivera ‘respectful’ says family on second day of defense testimony

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The defense continued their case on Tuesday afternoon by putting members of Cristhian Bahena Rivera’s family on the witness stand. Bahena Rivera faces first-degree murder in the 2018 stabbing death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts.

Bahena Rivera’s aunt Alejandra Cervantes Valle testified about his character stating that he was a hard worker, stayed close to his family and was loved by children. When asked if he ever showed aggression, Cervantes answered that no, he was never violent.

Iris Monarrez Gamboa, Bahena Rivera’s ex-girlfriend and baby’s mother, then took the stand to talk about their relationship.

Monarrez Gamboa stated that even after the couple split up they remained on good terms, attending family events together.

When asked to describe how Bahena Rivera was as a father in general, Monarrez Gamboa stated that, “he was a really good father. He was responsible and he always looked after his daughter.”

Monarrez Gamboa stated that Bahena Rivera remained on time with child payments and shared custody with her.

After the lunch recess Dalton Jack, who was Mollie Tibbetts’ boyfriend, came back to the stand for a second time to face defense questioning that involved his relationship with Tibbetts and his behavior surrounding her disappearance.

Jack claimed not to recall many of the questions he was asked, including the extent of his infidelity and whether he continued to be unfaithful after Tibbetts found out.

He admitted their relationship had been rocky in the months leading up to her disappearance but he still planned on proposing to her, even going as far as to buy a ring.

The defense then brought up Jack’s lack of effort to contact Tibbetts in the days after she went missing, claiming that he only called her cell phone once.

“She is the love of your life, right?” asked the defense.

“Yes,” Jack responded.

“And you’re not blowing up her phone?” the defense asked.

“I don’t know if I did or did not,” said Jack, “but I don’t know why I would only call her one time.”

During cross examination the prosecution came back to question Dalton, who had been ruled out as a suspect at the beginning of the investigation, about whether or not he murdered Tibbetts, directly asking, “Mr. Jack did you have anything at all to do with the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts?”

“No,” Jack responded.

Court is in recess and will resume Wednesday morning at 8:30 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.