Channel Cat season opens up this Friday

Good news for residents - the QC Channel Cat season will begin this Friday, May 28.
Good news for residents - the QC Channel Cat season will begin this Friday, May 28.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Good news for residents - the QC Channel Cat season will begin this Friday, May 28.

You can board the boat at any of the four landing locations and tour the riverfront. You can then hop on and off at each location to explore the area.

Officials announced they are still abiding by certain COVID-19 protocols.

  • Per TSA guidelines, face masks are required onboard the Channel Cat. Failure to comply could result in a denial of boarding.
  • Handstamps will not be issued this year for reentry. Instead, present your paper or mobile ticket to re-board.

Locations:

  • Riverbend Commons
    • 2951 River Drive in Moline
      • Located near the WIU-QC Campus and the Mills, the Riverbend Commons is the new home port for the Channel Cat.
  • Isle Casino Hotel
    • 17th Street & Isle Parkway in Bettendorf
  • Village of East Davenport at Lindsay Park
    • Located off Davenport’s River Drive.
  • John Deere Commons
    • Behind the Raddison Hotel at 1415 River Drive in Moline
You can board the boat at any of the four landing locations and tour the riverfront.
You can board the boat at any of the four landing locations and tour the riverfront.

