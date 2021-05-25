Advertisement

Cole Park in Bellevue recently vandalized; police remind residents to report suspicious activity

Officials with the city of Bellevue are reminding residents to report any suspicious activity...
Officials with the city of Bellevue are reminding residents to report any suspicious activity they see in the city.
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BELLEVUE, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials with the city of Bellevue are reminding residents to report any suspicious activity they see in the city.

In a Facebook post on Monday, officials announced two items were broken recently and vandalized in Cole Park.

Officials say the flag pole was an Eagle Scout Project that was finished late last year and a soap dispenser in the men’s restroom which was recently installed in May, 2021.

“If you see any suspicious activity at the park, then please call the police department (x4545) to report,” police said in the post. “The city does plan to eventually install cameras at Cole Park.”

