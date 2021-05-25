Davenport ‘Kids Pass’ available for activities and attractions throughout the city

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport city officials on Monday announced the Davenport Kids Pass. Officials say this provides an “opportunity for area children to experience the great activities and attractions” the city has to offer and at a low cost to families.

City officials with Davenport Parks and Recreation announced the sale of their annual Kids Pass.

The Davenport Kids Pass is $50 for Quad City area students ages 5 to 18. This year’s summer pass is good from Memorial Day through Labor Day. You can get your pass at this link.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.