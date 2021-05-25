Advertisement

Davenport ‘Kids Pass’ available for activities and attractions throughout the city

Davenport city officials on Monday announced the Davenport Kids Pass. Officials say this...
Davenport city officials on Monday announced the Davenport Kids Pass. Officials say this provides an “opportunity for area children to experience the great activities and attractions” the city has to offer and at a low cost to families.(city of davenport)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport city officials on Monday announced the Davenport Kids Pass. Officials say this provides an “opportunity for area children to experience the great activities and attractions” the city has to offer and at a low cost to families.

City officials with Davenport Parks and Recreation announced the sale of their annual Kids Pass.

The Davenport Kids Pass is $50 for Quad City area students ages 5 to 18. This year’s summer pass is good from Memorial Day through Labor Day. You can get your pass at this link.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell TV6 a stolen vehicle was seen in the area after it was reported stolen earlier on...
Three in custody following morning pursuit in Davenport
Bag recovered from Mississippi River originally believed to be a body was actually construction materials
Davenport Police have arrested a man following a robbery Monday afternoon.
Man arrested and charged following a robbery in Davenport
Todd William Adams
Clinton man found guilty of sexually abusing children
Charged with carrying weapons
Burlington woman accused of chasing neighbor with meat tenderizer

Latest News

Pacg rallies
Local demonstrations continue, one year after George Floyd’s death
ILEC
IL law enforcement raise concerns over George Floyd police reform bill
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon (3) celebrates after making a 3-point basket during the second half...
Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon physically assaulted in Iowa City
Governor Kim Reynolds signed legislation on Monday giving funding for broadband expansion in...
Gov. Reynolds signs law funding broadband grant program