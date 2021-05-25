Advertisement

Democratic Iowa farmer running for GOP Sen. Grassley’s seat

Iowa flag
Iowa flag(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa farmer and farmer county supervisor has become the first Democrat to announce he is running for Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s seat.

In a campaign video released Monday, Dave Muhlbauer says many Iowa voters “just feel like Democrats are leaving rural areas high and dry.” He portrays himself as vested in the future of struggling rural America as a fifth-generation farmer.

Muhlbauer’s candidacy marks a shift in strategy for Democrats, who haven’t won a statewide race in Iowa in almost two decades. At 37, Muhlbauer is also a half century younger than the 87-year-old Grassley, who has said he will announce his reelection plans in the fall.

