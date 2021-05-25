Former Davenport alderwoman appointed as Scott County Auditor

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Board of Supervisors appointed a new auditor Tuesday morning during a special meeting. The appointment came with mixed reactions within the board.

Kerri Tompkins was appointed as the new Scott County auditor in a three to one vote. Republicans Ken Beck, John Maxwell and Tony Knobbe voted “yes”. Democrat Brinson Kinzer voted “no” and fellow democrat Ken Croken abstained.

Tompkins is a former Davenport alderwoman and served in that position for six years before not seeking re-election in 2019. The now filled vacant spot had been open since April following the retirement of former auditor Roxanna Moritz. As the auditor, Tompkins responsibilities would include overseeing and running elections in the county among other duties.

Both Kinzer and Croken requested more public input and the possibility of a special election during Tuesday’s meeting.

“There was an election in November, a swearing in in January and a departure April 23rd and that is why I’ve asked my colleagues to call for a special election,” Kinzer said, “This is a partisan seat so let whomever, republicans and democrats, independents, whomever party wishes to put a candidate forward and have that election. It just started. That term just started and to be fair to the voters, to the taxpayers, again, I would ask that you reconsider…”

“Five people are going to make a vote because you don’t think four to five thousand people is a good enough turnout to make that decision,” Croken said.

“With regard to a special election it’s been said throughout this process let’s let the voters decide. Certainly the voters decided when they elected each of us to deal with situations like this,” Tony Knobbe said during the meeting. “It’s been the norm. I went back 30 years looking at the records and found that in every vacancy, in Scott County going back to the 90s, it was an appointment, including Roxanna Moritz who we’re replacing here today,” he said.

Despite dissent, those who voted for Tompkins are confident in their decision.

“The public can decide whether they like the decision at the polling places either for our elections or if it goes to a special election,” Beck said.

“This is the decision that we feel is right and we’ve proceeded with it,” Knobbe said.

TV6 reached out to Tompkins for comment and she said she’s honored to be asked to fill the position and looks forward to serving the community in that capacity.

The Scott County democrats said they’re conducting a petition drive starting May 26 through 4:40 p.m. on June 8th to gather enough signatures for a special election.

