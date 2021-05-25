Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds signs law funding broadband grant program

Governor Kim Reynolds signed legislation on Monday giving funding for broadband expansion in...
Governor Kim Reynolds signed legislation on Monday giving funding for broadband expansion in the state. (File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds signed legislation on Monday giving funding for broadband expansion in the state. The Governor signed House File 867 designating funding for different state agencies and other departments.

Included in that law is $100 million dollars appropriated from the general fund to pay for the state’s broadband grant program. The Governor was hoping for $450 million dollars to expand broadband.

This is funding for the fiscal year starting July 1st. The goal is to expand access to broadband in rural areas of the state.

