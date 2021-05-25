IL law enforcement raise concerns over George Floyd police reform bill

Illinois (KWQC) - As of Tuesday morning, Congress missed the deadline to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, as President Biden pushed to have it ready by the anniversary of Floyd’s death.

One year later, police reform is still being urged, not only on a national level but locally in the Quad Cities.

Both Illinois and Iowa governors took action, passing police reform bills.

On the Illinois side, the Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition expressed opposition to the bill.

Now, with the George Floyd police reform bill in negotiation, the ILEC has some concerns.

“The biggest one as far as federal issues, would be the qualified immunity issue, most other issues within that bill do not have a direct impact, to sort of speak on local, its more about federal law enforcement, but the federal doctrine for qualified immunity definitely affects all law enforcement,” said John Cantanzara, Jr., the IL FOP Chicago Lodge 7 President.

Cantanzara says opposition alone from the Illinois bill has caused several officers to leave the state to find work elsewhere.

He also says the ILEC does not oppose police reform, they actually encourage the conversations and its essentially why the coalition was created.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the White House is “in close touch” with the negotiators and “they still feel there’s progress being made,” but they’ve acknowledged it’s “unlikely” they’ll pass a bill by Biden’s deadline.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.