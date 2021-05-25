Ketamine Clinic Treatments

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -W Anesthesiology, owner of Quad Cities Ketamine Clinic, joins PSL to raise awareness about Ketamine treatments. The clinic has a team of trained and experienced registered nurses and certified registered nurse anesthetists dedicated to offering a holistic, integrative approach to healthcare. They provide expert ketamine therapy in a calm, spa-like environment. What is Ketamine? Ketamine has been used as an anesthetic for decades, but today many health care providers use low-dose ketamine treatments to relieve mental health and chronic pain conditions.

A patient that has benefitted from Ketamine treatments is also a part of the discussion. Find out Meredith Robertson’s story by watching the segment. Robertson has been on and off depression medications for years. After her first dose of Ketamine, she felt tremendous difference in feeling significantly better. Quad Cities Ketamine Clinic offers ketamine infusion therapy to treat depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and chronic pain conditions like fibromyalgia. The team helps patients optimize their health with top-quality medicine and nutritional supplements from reputable pharmacies.

Quad Cities Ketamine Clinic / APPOINTMENTS 563-219-7127 | GENERAL QUESTIONS 563-334-0234 / 3400 Dexter Court, Suite 104, / Davenport, IA 52807

