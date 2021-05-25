Local demonstrations continue, one year after George Floyd’s death

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, sparked an uproar of civil unrest throughout the nation and even in the Quad Cities.

That week, hundreds took the streets to demonstrate their frustrations with the injustices people of color face in America.

Apart of that group, is local non-partisan organization, Progressive Action for the Common Good, or better known as PACG.

The organization hosted protest in Davenport, many Quad Citians may have seen them around town.

The members meet every Saturday on the Party City corner of John Deer Rd. and 16th St.

365 days later, PACG still commits to meeting every weekend, regardless of if only 1-2 people show up.

PACG Board Member Caryn Unsinker says she wanted to keep the demonstrations going year round until injustices for black and brown people are resolved.

“I think George Floyd did not die in vein, because all the people that drive by every Saturday and still, honk or wave and thumbs up in response to our civil rights signs, tells me that maybe people are more open to having a dialogue,” said Unsicker.

To commemorate the anniversary of Floyd’s death, PACG will host yet another rally June 12th, 2021 from 12pm-12:30pm.

Unsicker welcomes new people to join in, signs will be provided, but participants can bring their own.

