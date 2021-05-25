Advertisement

Man arrested and charged following a robbery in Davenport

Davenport Police have arrested a man following a robbery Monday afternoon.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police have arrested a man following a robbery Monday afternoon.

In a release, officials responded just before 4:30 p.m. in the north alley of 2300 West 3rd Street. They investigated a robbery with a handgun displayed.

Officers located the suspect and took him into custody. He’s identified as Shallum Davenport Jr.

Davenport Jr. is being charged with 1st degree robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “p3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

