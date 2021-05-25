Advertisement

Man wanted following theft at HomeTown Pantry in Dixon, Illinois

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Dixon need help from the public in identifying a wanted suspect.

On Monday, police with the Dixon Police Department said the man pictured above is wanted in connection with a recent retail theft at the HomeTown Pantry located at 110 East 7th Street. Police say this happened on April 15 around 8:15 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dixon Police Department at (815)288-4411, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible for up to a $1,000.00 reward.

