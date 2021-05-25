Muggy with a few more storms today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Warm and humid conditions are present again this morning with most areas in the upper 60s and lwo 70s. Scattered showers and storms will be more widespread today. If showers develop by midday then the threat for evening strong storms will be lower, if storms hold off until late afternoon/evening we could see a few storms producing winds in excess of 58 mph. Highs today will be in the low 80s. Rain will end before sunrise on Wednesday and sunshine will return leading to a day in the 70s and 80s with much less humidity. Thursday will be the lone washout day this week with showers and storms most of the day limiting highs to the 60s and 70s. We will dry it out Friday and for most of Memorial Day weekend. Temps will gradually warm from the low 70s Friday to the upper 70s by Sunday.

TODAY: Scattered storms. High: 81º. Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms. Low: 66°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny with lower humidity. High: 80º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.