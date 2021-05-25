Advertisement

Muggy with a few more storms today

Cooling down soon, with further shower and storm chances
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Warm and humid conditions are present again this morning with most areas in the upper 60s and lwo 70s.  Scattered showers and storms will be more widespread today.  If showers develop by midday then the threat for evening strong storms will be lower, if storms hold off until late afternoon/evening we could see a few storms producing winds in excess of 58 mph.  Highs today will be in the low 80s.  Rain will end before sunrise on Wednesday and sunshine will return leading to a day in the 70s and 80s with much less humidity.  Thursday will be the lone washout day this week with showers and storms most of the day limiting highs to the 60s and 70s.  We will dry it out Friday and for most of Memorial Day weekend.  Temps will gradually warm from the low 70s Friday to the upper 70s by Sunday.

TODAY: Scattered storms.  High: 81º.  Wind: SW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Few storms. Low: 66°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW:  Sunny with lower humidity.  High: 80º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Police tell TV6 a stolen vehicle was seen in the area after it was reported stolen earlier on...
Three in custody following morning pursuit in Davenport
Bag recovered from Mississippi River originally believed to be a body was actually construction materials
Todd William Adams
Clinton man found guilty of sexually abusing children
Cristhian Bahena Rivera listens to testimony that has been translated into Spanish by an...
REPLAY: Day four of testimony in Bahena Rivera murder trial
Charged with carrying weapons
Burlington woman accused of chasing neighbor with meat tenderizer

Latest News

Strong storms possible Tuesday into the evening
Warm start to the week
Strong storms possible Tuesday into the evening
First Alert Forecast - Mild overnight with some showers. Tuesday brings storm threat.
Heavy rain by Thursday?
Warm & humid with a few afternoon storms
Heavy rain by Thursday?
Warm & humid with a few afternoon storms